BRIEF-Asian Bamboo says DEG demands repayment of $16.1 mln loan
December 19, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Asian Bamboo says DEG demands repayment of $16.1 mln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Asian Bamboo AG

* dgap-adhoc: asian bamboo ag: deg demands immediate repayment of the deg-loan; repayment claim amounts to approx. Usd 16.1 million

* The early repayment demand is based on non-compliance of several provisions of loan agreement by company

* Amount claimed by deg amounts to usd 16,131,346.21

* Says has sufficient fund to pay amount claimed by deg

* Says on 30 september 2014 cash and cash equivalents amounted to eur 26.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

