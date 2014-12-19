BRIEF-Asian Bamboo says DEG demands repayment of $16.1 mln loan

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Asian Bamboo AG
* dgap-adhoc: asian bamboo ag: deg demands immediate repayment of the deg-loan; repayment claim amounts to approx. Usd 16.1 million
* The early repayment demand is based on non-compliance of several provisions of loan agreement by company
* Amount claimed by deg amounts to usd 16,131,346.21
* Says has sufficient fund to pay amount claimed by deg
* Says on 30 september 2014 cash and cash equivalents amounted to eur 26.6 million