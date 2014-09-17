FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China, Singapore slowdown weigh on Q3 Asia business sentiment
September 17, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

China, Singapore slowdown weigh on Q3 Asia business sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Business sentiment among Asia’s top companies fell sharply in the third quarter, weighed down by worries about China’s slowing economy, a possible end to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus policy and a decline in the outlook for regional economic hubs like Singapore, a ThomsonReuters/INSEAD survey showed.

The ThomsonReuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index fell to 66 in the third quarter from 74 in the previous quarter, its steepest decline in three years. A reading above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook.

Companies in India were the most positive with a maximum score of 100 for the second consecutive quarter after pro-business leader Narendra Modi was elected prime minister.

In contrast, Taiwanese businesses were the most negative, with a score of 33. (Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Matt Driskill)

