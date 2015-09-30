FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Pacific ECM deals tumble in Q3 on China market rout
#Asia
September 30, 2015 / 1:03 AM / 2 years ago

Asia Pacific ECM deals tumble in Q3 on China market rout

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Deals in Asia ex-Japan equity
capital markets (ECM) tumbled in the third quarter as investors
shunned new listings and other types of share offerings after
the rout in Chinese stock markets, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Proceeds from equity deals in the region's stock exchanges
sank 57 percent quarter-on-quarter to $42.2 billion, according
to the preliminary data released on Wednesday.
    The volume of initial public offerings during the quarter
fell to its lowest since March 2013 as Chinese regulators put on
hold the approval of new listings, the data showed.
    So far this year, there have been deals valued at $197.2
billion, an increase of more than 40 percent from the same
year-ago period largely due to a strong first-half, the data
showed.
    Goldman Sachs Group Inc led ECM underwriting rankings in the
region in the first nine months of 2015, followed by UBS AG and
Morgan Stanley, while a ranking of fees earned on deals put
Chinese investment bank CITIC Securities Co Ltd on top.
    Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in
the first nine months of the year and the estimated fees earned
on the deals.
    
 Bank              Deal volume      Change     Rank      Rank 
                    (in $ mln)   from 9M2014  9M 2015   9M 2014 
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
Goldman Sachs         18,173       64.9 pct      1          1
UBS                   18,045       85.5 pct      2          2
Morgan Stanley        12,311       65.3 pct      3          3
CITIC                  9,977      101.5 pct      4          7
Macquarie              6,818       52.7 pct      5          8
Credit Suisse          6,176       46.1 pct      6          9
Citigroup              6,069      -10.3 pct      7          4
JPMorgan               5,316       42.2 pct      8         11
China Merchants Secs   4,613      123.2 pct      9         19
CICC                   4,446      100.9 pct     10         17
----------------------------------------------------------------
INDUSTRY TOTAL       197,230       40.1 pct
     
Source: Thomson Reuters
    
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
Bank                   9M2015 fees              Change
                         (in $ mln)           from 9M2014
---------------------------------------------------------------
CITIC                        246.0              49.2 pct
UBS                          205.9              -0.1 pct
Goldman Sachs                170.7             -21.8 pct
Guotai Junan Securities      162.3              58.3 pct
Morgan Stanley               153.5             -20.1 pct
China Merchants Securities   150.9              92.8 pct
Guosen Securities            135.5              71.9 pct
Haitong Securities           120.7              44.1 pct
China Securities             120.2              15.4 pct
JP Morgan                    120.1             -15.7 pct
----------------------------------------------------------------
INDUSTRY TOTAL             4,495.0              10.4 pct
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting

    
 (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
