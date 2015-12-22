FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Record follow-on deals boost Asia Pacific equity market activity in 2015
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#Asia
December 22, 2015 / 1:02 AM / in 2 years

Record follow-on deals boost Asia Pacific equity market activity in 2015

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Activity in Asia ex-Japan
equity capital markets (ECM) rose sharply in 2015 as record
follow-on deals from companies including Chinese brokerages more
than made up for a decline in initial public offerings, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
    Proceeds from equity deals in the region's stock exchanges
rose 20.1 percent to $250.6 billion, according to preliminary
data released on Tuesday. Follow-on offerings, or the sale of
new and existing shares in listed companies, soared 36 percent
to an all-time high of $186.1 billion, buoyed by deals including
a $5 billion share sale from broker Huatai Securities Co Ltd, a
$4.2 billion issue from Haitong Securities Co Ltd and a $4.1
billion sale from GF Securities Co Ltd.
    IPOs fell 9.9 percent to $64.5 billion.
    Goldman Sachs Group Inc led ECM underwriting rankings in
2015, followed by UBS AG and Morgan Stanley, while a ranking of
fees earned on equity deals put Chinese investment bank CITIC
Securities Co Ltd on top.
    Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in
2015 and the estimated fees earned on the deals.
    
 Bank              Deal volume      Change     Rank      Rank 
                    (in $ mln)    from 2014    2015      2014   
    
---------------------------------------------------------------
Goldman Sachs         21,713       44.9 pct      1          1
UBS                   20,965       58.7 pct      2          3
Morgan Stanley        15,344        3.2 pct      3          2
CITIC                 12,350       81.5 pct      4          8
Macquarie              9,814       42.1 pct      5          7
JPMorgan               9,052       57.2 pct      6         11
Citigroup              7,673       -4.9 pct      7          5
BofA Merrill Lynch     7,504       -0.1 pct      8          6
Credit Suisse          7,168       17.6 pct      9         10
Deutsche Bank          6,465      -22.5 pct     10          4
----------------------------------------------------------------
INDUSTRY TOTAL       250,605       20.1 pct
     
Source: Thomson Reuters
    
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
Bank                      2015 fees              Change
                         (in $ mln)             from 2014
---------------------------------------------------------------
CITIC                        292.1              28.1 pct
UBS                          257.3             -10.6 pct
Goldman Sachs                230.1             -16.1 pct
Morgan Stanley               208.8             -23.0 pct
Guotai Junan Securities      200.3              38.4 pct
China Securities             176.7              28.3 pct
China Merchants Securities   162.8              17.3 pct
JP Morgan                    157.8             -18.9 pct
Haitong Securities           156.4              21.7 pct
Deutsche Bank                155.4             -11.6 pct
----------------------------------------------------------------
INDUSTRY TOTAL             5,741.7               3.6 pct
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting

    
 (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.