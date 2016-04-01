FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese brokers dominate AsiaPac 1st quarter as activity sinks 57 pct
April 1, 2016 / 3:53 AM / a year ago

Chinese brokers dominate AsiaPac 1st quarter as activity sinks 57 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 1 (Reuters) - Share sales on Asia ex-Japan
stock exchanges plunged by 57 percent in the first quarter as
volatility in global markets took activity to the lowest level
since 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.
    Proceeds in equity capital markets (ECM) in the region
tumbled to about $24.7 billion in the first quarter versus 
$57.9 billion in first-quarter 2015, according to preliminary
data through March 28. 
    Follow-on offerings, or the sale of new and existing shares
in listed companies, dropped 60 percent to $18.6 billion, while
initial public offerings (IPOs) were down 48 percent to $6.2
billion.
    Chinese brokers took the top three spots in equity
underwriting and seven of the top 10 rankings in the region, as
most of the activity in the quarter was concentrated in Hong
Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges that are dominated by
mainland firms. 
    Huatai Securities led underwriting in the
region, while Haitong Securities was the top firm in
a ranking of fees earned on equity deals.    
    Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in
the first quarter of 2015 and the estimated fees earned on the
deals.    
 
 Bank                   Deal Volume  Change from  Rank    Rank
                        (in mln)     Q1 2015      2016    2015
                                                              
 Huatai Securities            1,411     67.9 pct       1    18
 Guotai Junan Secs            1,358     12.2 pct       2    14
 CITIC                        1,235    -43.8 pct       3     4
 NH Investment & Secs         1,004    -22.8 pct       4    12
 Haitong Securities           1,001    143.7 pct       5    36
 Great Wall Securities          978    1,807 pct       6    85
 Deutsche Bank                  967    -39.4 pct       7     8
 Southwest Securities           962     21.0 pct       8    19
 Bank of China                  872     94.6 pct       9    33
 Citigroup                      861    -45.0 pct      10     9
                                                              
 INDUSTRY TOTAL              24,747    -57.3 pct              
 
Source: Thomson Reuters
    
 Bank                              Q1 2016  Change from
                                  fees (in      Q1 2015
                                      mln)  
                                                       
 Haitong Securities                   70.7    214.0 pct
 CITIC                                57.4    -16.5 pct
 Guotai Junan Securities              48.7     95.8 pct
 GF Securities                        48.5     60.1 pct
 Huatai Securities                    41.1     68.8 pct
 CICC                                 27.3     19.3 pct
 Morgan Stanley                       25.9    -20.0 pct
 China Merchants Securities           24.5    212.4 pct
 Citigroup                            21.3     -4.5 pct
 China Securities                     21.2    -46.8 pct
                                                       
 INDUSTRY TOTAL                      901.7    -28.4 pct
 Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting

 (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
