FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Asia-Pacific ECM volumes drop in first half
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 30, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Asia-Pacific ECM volumes drop in first half

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific equity capital market (ECM) volumes fell marginally in the first half of 2014 to $87.5 billion from $89.3 billion from a year ago. Total fees generated by all ECM issuance by Asia-Pacific companies shot up 64.2 percent to $2.31 billion, the data showed.

Here is the list of top ten underwriters and fee earners. ----------------------------------------------------- Book runner Proceeds

(in $ million) ----------------------------------------------------- Goldman Sachs & Co 8,610.2 UBS 5,126.7 Citigroup 4,899.7 Morgan Stanley 4,548.5 China Securities Co Ltd 3,702.4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,343.8 Credit Suisse 3,084.2 HSBC Holdings PLC 3,063.0 Deutsche Bank 2,829.2 Nomura 2,555.2 ----------------------------------------------------- Asia-Pacific Fee Rankings

-------------------------------------------------------- Bank Name Fees ($ million) -------------------------------------------------------- UBS 120.3 Goldman Sachs 119.6 Credit Suisse 107.1 Morgan Stanley 89.6 China Securities Co Ltd 82.9 CITIC Group Corp 77.3 Bank of America Corp 66.7 Deutsche Bank 66.4 Haitong Securities Co Ltd 66.2 Citigroup 63.3 ------------------------------------------------------- Source: Thomson Reuters (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.