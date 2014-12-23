FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman leads AsiaPac ECM ranking; total deals up 18 pct in 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 23, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Goldman leads AsiaPac ECM ranking; total deals up 18 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs led
underwriting rankings in Asia ex-Japan equity capital markets
(ECM) in 2014, preliminary data released by Thomson Reuters
showed. Total ECM deal volumes for the region rose 18 percent
from 2013 to $215.8 billion, according to the data.
    Proceeds from initial public offerings led the ECM
expansion, surging 47 percent to $66.6 billion on increased
activity in Hong Kong and Australia and as new listings resumed
in China after a hiatus of more than a year.
    Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in
2014 and the estimated fees earned on deals.
    
 Bank              Deal volume      Change     Rank      Rank 
                    (in $ mln)    from 2013    2014      2013   
    
---------------------------------------------------------------
Goldman Sachs         16,664       -4.0 pct      1          2
Morgan Stanley        15,519       98.3 pct      2          4
UBS                   13,229      -40.2 pct      3          1
Citigroup              8,361       50.5 pct      4          8
Deutsche Bank          8,348       29.3 pct      5          6
CITIC                  8,049       90.5 pct      6         12
Bank of America        7,860       66.8 pct      7         11
Macquarie              7,057       22.0 pct      8          7
Credit Suisse          6,797      -16.7 pct      9          3
JPMorgan               6,645       -6.1 pct     10          5
----------------------------------------------------------------
INDUSTRY TOTAL       215,765       17.8 pct
     
Source: Thomson Reuters
    
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
Bank                     2014 fees              Change
                         (in $ mln)            from 2013
---------------------------------------------------------------
UBS                        262.3                13.2 pct
Morgan Stanley             241.5                83.4 pct
Goldman Sachs              240.2                32.1 pct
CITIC                      220.2                95.2 pct
Credit Suisse              211.5                28.6 pct
JPMorgan                   190.9                22.2 pct
Citigroup                  164.2                85.5 pct
Deutsche Bank              152.3                53.3 pct
Bank of America            144.2               136.8 pct
Guotai Junan Securities    143.0               105.2 pct
----------------------------------------------------------------
INDUSTRY TOTAL           5,192.6                53.0 pct
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting

 (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.