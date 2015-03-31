TRLPC-Asia Pacific first quarter lending hits three-year low

March 31 (Reuters Basis Point) - Excluding Japan, first quarter syndicated lending in Asia Pacific of $67 billion is the lowest quarterly volume for three years and is 40 percent lower than the first three months of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Lower dealflow across the region boosted bank competition and put pressure on loan pricing, which is starting to benefit borrowers from India and Indonesia, as Asia Pacific’s larger markets of Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore remain quiet.

China remains Asia Pacific’s largest loan market, excluding Japan, and provided a third of regional borrowing in the first quarter but its economic slowdown is hitting the financing markets despite a slew of government stimulus measures.

China’s first quarter loan volume of $22 billion was seven percent lower than the same period of 2014, when its central bank took steps to rein in credit growth, but showed a bigger 43 percent drop from $39 billion in the fourth quarter.

The biggest Chinese domestic currency loan in the first quarter is the Rmb53.54 billion (US$8.54 billion) loan for Yalong River Hydropower Development, which finances the construction of Lianghekou hydropower plant in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous prefecture.

“It would seem that the loan markets in Asia are taking a breather after a period of robust activity in 2014. If subdued activity continues in the second quarter, it will likely result in a quieter year than the previous few years,” said Phil Lipton, head of loan syndications Asia Pacific at HSBC.

In Hong Kong, which finances Chinese offshore borrowing, first quarter volume of $14 billion was 41 percent lower than the same period of 2014.

“We are entering an interesting period in which credit volatility of certain countries is rising, especially in China. The same is true for the oil and gas sector because of falling oil prices. The region will see more club deals, in China and Hong Kong especially,” said Boey Yin Chong, head of syndicated finance at DBS Bank.

Other traditionally strong markets such as Australia and Singapore had their lowest quarters in five years. Australian first quarter volume of just under $7 billion was 50 lower than $14 billion a year earlier.

Singapore recorded a mere $4.5 billion in the first quarter, 62 percent lower than the first quarter of 2014, when volume totalled $11.7 billion.

LOWER PIPELINE

The pipeline going into the first quarter of 2015 was low, unlike early 2014, when jumbo loans for Hong Kong power generator CLP Holdings, Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd and Power Assets Holdings, the spinoff of Hongkong Electric Co Ltd, boosted first quarter volume and accounted for nearly half of Hong Kong’s annual volume.

Although M&A discussions are ongoing, they are taking longer to come to fruition, particularly in leverage finance, which has had a quiet couple of quarters compared to last year.

This is leading bankers to speculate that the pattern of activity this year could be biased towards the end of the year.

“The pipeline of leveraged buyouts with financial sponsors at this time of the year is lighter than the same period a year ago. Back then, transactions for ADT Caps Co and Giant Interactive Group Inc, among others, proved that the market was receptive to large transactions. There is an expectation to see similar sized deals later this year,” said Mohammed Atmani, head of leveraged finance, Asia at UBS.

Several big-ticket M&A loans are in progress which will boost volume on closing. Bellwether Hutchison Whampoa Ltd is a key focus with two jumbo financings - a HK$55 billion ($7.10 billion) loan related to the reorganisation of the Hutchison and Cheung Kong Group and a 6 billion pounds ($8.92 billion) bridge loan backing Hutchison’s proposed acquisition of Telefonica SA’s British unit O2.

China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) received an underwritten commitment of 6.8 billion euros from JP Morgan to finance a potential 7 billion euro buyout of Italian tyre company Pirelli just before the end of the quarter which has yet to be syndicated.

Refinancing activity fell 41 percent across Asia Pacific to $24.3 billion in the first quarter, compared with $41.2 billion in the first three months of 2014, as economic activity remained slow and companies relied on internal financial resources rather than tapping the loan or bond markets.

“The slowdown in economic activity across the region may have had a knock-on effect on loan take-up, hence the reduced activity. Some corporates are using internal cash to refinance rather than tapping bank funding to pay off maturing loans - there has not been an increase in the disintermediation we have already seen by the bond market,” Lipton said.

“Even though M&A activity makes up a relatively small proportion of the syndicated loan market, there has been significantly less dealflow closed in this sector in the first quarter,” he added.

PRICING COMPRESSION

Lower dealflow has pushed loan pricing lower as banks compete for limited business. Taiwanese banks’ funding costs have also fallen, which means that Asia’s biggest providers of loan liquidity are able to accept lower margins.

In 2013 and 2014 Taiwanese banks’ funding costs spiked which restricted their ability to participate in tightly-priced Asian syndicated loans.

Three-month TAIFX, Taiwan’s interbank US dollar lending rate, fell below 60 basis points (bp) in late January for the first time in 18 months, after hitting a two-year high of 160bp in early March 2014.

Borrowers from India and Indonesia are already benefitting from lower loan pricing. India’s state-owned oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking a new $500 millio loan after recently signed a $100 million three-year bilateral loan with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ with all-in pricing of 100bp.

That is the tightest pricing that an Indian company has achieved for that maturity since the 2008 global financial crisis, and contrasts with top level all in pricing of 210bp on a $500 million six-year loan in December 2013. (Reporting By Prakash Chakravarti and Kane Wu)