TABLE-Asia-Pacific ex-Japan M&A deals drop 38 pct in Q1 2012
March 23, 2012 / 12:00 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Asia-Pacific ex-Japan M&A deals drop 38 pct in Q1 2012

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific ex-Japan mergers and acquisitions (M&A) values
dropped 38.4 percent in the first quarter of 2012 to $92.4 billion, according to preliminary
data released by Thomson Reuters.	
    Morgan Stanley displaced Goldman Sachs as the top advisor, while Citigroup
 claimed No. 2 league table ranking, up from No. 14 spot same time last year.	
    Here is a list of top 10 advisors and the top five deals in Asia-Pacific.	
    	
ADVISOR                  RANK        RANK            DEAL VALUE          NO. OF DEALS	
                (2012 YTD)   (Q1, 2011)        ($ billion)	
Morgan Stanley             1          4                 11.7                 16	
Citigroup             2          14                 8.9                 14	
Goldman Sachs              3          1                  8.2                 12	
Credit Suisse              4          15                  7.9                  8	
J.P. Morgan                5          3                  7.0                 10	
Standard Chartered         6          21                  5.3                  5	
HSBC Holdings              7          38                  5.0                 10	
Bank of America            8          9                  4.6                  2	
Moelis & Co                9          6                 4.4                 3	
UBS                       10          2                4.3                 10	
    	
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
	
    	
Top five announced M&A deals in Asia-Pacific	
    	
TARGET                    ACQUIROR               VALUE       STATUS	
                                    $bln	
Sterlite Industries               Sesa Goa              3.9        Pending	
Great Energy Alliance Corp       AGL Energy                  3.1        Pending	
Tanjong Energy Holdings          1MDB                        2.8         Completed	
Alibaba.com                      Alibaba Group Holdings      2.5         Pending	
Devon Energy Corp Assets         Sinopec International       2.5         Pending	
       	
	
Source: Thomson Reuters

