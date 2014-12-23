FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Asia-Pacific M&A fees rise 24 pct, deal volumes hit record in 2014
December 23, 2014

TABLE-Asia-Pacific M&A fees rise 24 pct, deal volumes hit record in 2014

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Announced M&A volume in
Asia-Pacific jumped 48 percent in 2014 from a year ago to $802.2
billion, preliminary data from Thomson Reuters shows, the
highest volume on record. Estimated fees earned by banks also
climbed, up 23.9 percent to $1.97 billion. 
    Here is a list of top ten M&A advisers and fees earned by
banks.
        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Financial adviser                Deal value
                        including net debt, $ mln
----------------------------------------------------------------
Goldman Sachs                          125,542
Morgan Stanley                         120,547
Citigroup                               88,409
JPMorgan                                80,651
CITIC                           79,850
Bank of America Corp            76,853
Deutsche Bank                    63,815
Somerley Ltd                    62,122
UBS                        59,784
Lazard                        55,928
--------------------------------------------------------------
Industry total                         802,231
---------------------------------------------------------------
Source: Thomson Reuters
    
   
Asia-Pacific M&A fees ranking
---------------------------------------------------------
Bank Name                       Fees ($ mln)  Change/2013
---------------------------------------------------------
Goldman Sachs                    177.7           65.8 pct
Morgan Stanley                   137.5           25.9 pct
Macquarie Group                  121.0           24.7 pct
UBS                              101.8            7.3 pct
Citigroup                         98.7            8.0 pct
Credit Suisse                     98.7           33.2 pct
Bank of America Corp              88.7          244.9 pct
Barclays                          80.5          143.3 pct
JPMorgan                          71.2          -10.3 pct
Deutsche Bank                     64.1           45.1 pct
---------------------------------------------------------
Industry Total                 1,971.3           23.9 pct
---------------------------------------------------------    
    
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co  

 (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)

