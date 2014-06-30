FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Asia-Pacific H1 M&A fees drop 6 pct, deal values hit record
#Funds News
June 30, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Asia-Pacific H1 M&A fees drop 6 pct, deal values hit record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - Announced M&A volume in Asia-Pacific in the first half rose 67 percent from a year ago to $378 billion, preliminary data from Thomson Reuters data show, the highest volume on record for the equivalent period. Estimated fees earned by banks dropped 6 percent to $798.6 million.

Here is a list of top ten M&A advisors and fees earned by banks.

---------------------------------------------------------------- Financial advisor Rank value

including net debt $ mln ---------------------------------------------------------------- Somerley Ltd 54,741 Citic Group Corp 54,444 Goldman Sachs 52,205 China Securities Co Ltd 46,913 Citigroup 41,870 Morgan Stanley 38,287 Bank of America Corp 33,778 UBS 24,479 Deutsche Bank 24,195 Credit Suisse 23,232 -------------------------------------------------------------- Industry total 378,047 ---------------------------------------------------------------

Source: Thomson Reuters

Asia-Pacific M&A fees ranking --------------------------------------------------------- Bank Name Fees ($ mln) --------------------------------------------------------- Goldman Sachs 67.0 Morgan Stanley 63.6 Macquarie Group 59.9 Credit Suisse 54.2 UBS 51.7 Bank of America Corp 46.2 Barclays 32.1 Deutsche Bank 30.3 Citigroup 29.0 Rothschild 25.3 --------------------------------------------------------- Industry Total 798.6 ---------------------------------------------------------

Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
