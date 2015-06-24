HIGHLIGHTS-Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Q2 Asian Business Sentiment Survey - by sector

June 24 (Reuters) - Business sentiment at Asia’s top companies was little changed in the second quarter from the first, with the building sector reporting the most optimistic outlook, followed by the food sector’s most upbeat reading in two years.

Finance was replaced as the least positive sector by shipping at just six points above a score of 50 - the break-even point between optimists and pessimists.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index , representing the six-month outlook at 117 firms, was 70 for the second quarter of 2015 versus 71 three months prior.

BUILDING: MOST OPTIMISTIC AT 86 IN Q2 VS 79 IN Q1

Most building materials respondents reported increased sales in the past three months, lending weight to expectations of continued profit growth at Thai and Australian firms on rising demand at home and abroad. In Thailand, domestic political uncertainty was cited as the biggest risk to business outlooks.

FOOD: MOST POSITIVE IN 2 YEARS AT 83 IN Q2 VS 80 IN Q1

Optimism among food firms edged up to its highest since the first quarter of 2013, with eight of 12 respondents reporting increased sales over the past three months. Rising costs were by far the biggest risk cited.

PROPERTY: STEEPEST DECLINER AT 77 IN Q2 VS 88 IN Q1

Last quarter’s most optimistic sector was less sanguine this time, with six of 11 respondents expressing a positive outlook, versus the remainder who were neutral. In India, high interest rates featured among the highest business risks.

RETAIL: COST FEARS DRAG INDEX TO 75 IN Q2 VS 82 IN Q1

Optimism dipped at retailers yet four of 10 respondents took on more staff over the past three months, and six reported increased sales. Rising costs dominated as the biggest risk.

DRUGS: NEUTRALS MATCH OPTIMISTS FOR 75 IN Q2 VS 81 IN Q1

Sentiment at drugmakers eased from an almost three-year high last quarter, as an equal number of respondents polled positive and neutral. Three respondents reported increased sales over the past quarter, the same number as those who said sales were the same.

TECH: MOST OPTIMISTIC IN A YEAR AT 71 IN Q2 VS 64 IN Q1

Sentiment reached its highest since this time last year in tech, the survey’s most represented sector with 24 respondents. Sales rose at 13 firms over the past three months, stayed the same at nine, and fell at one. The majority said global economic uncertainty was their chief risk, with five citing rising costs.

RESOURCES: ENERGY PRICES KEEP SECTOR AT 68 IN Q2 VS 67 IN Q1

Seven of 19 resource firms saw a bright future, while the remainder was neutral. That sentiment was mirrored in the performance of the past three months where most said sales were the same and staffing was unchanged. As well as uncertainty surrounding the global economy, the biggest risks cited included oil and gas price volatility as well as oversupply.

AUTOS: ALMOST ALL IN NEUTRAL AT 58 IN Q2 VS 57 IN Q1

All but one automaker cited a neutral outlook, though most reported increased sales over the past three months. The biggest risks included domestic and global economic uncertainty.

FINANCIALS: RARE STEP-UP IN OPTIMISM AT 57 IN Q2 VS 55 IN Q1

Two positive responses from 14 ensured financials avoided being the survey’s least optimistic sector for the first time in five quarters. The number of firms saying sales improved over the past three months equalled those whose sales were the same. Nearly all cited global economic uncertainty as the chief risk.

SHIPPING: RIVALRY ANCHORS SENTIMENT AT 56 IN Q2 VS 58 IN Q1

All but one shipper had a positive outlook, with most seeing no improvement in sales nor an increase in staff over the past three months. Increased competition was a major worry, alongside rising costs and uncertainty about the global economy. (Writing by Sagarika Jaisinghani; Editing by Christopher Cushing)