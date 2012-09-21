FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Pacific Q3 M&A deal value drops 8 pct yr-on-yr
September 21, 2012

Asia Pacific Q3 M&A deal value drops 8 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Announced M&A deals in Asia Pacific ex-Japan in the third
quarter of 2012 fell 7.9 percent from a year earlier to $136 billion, preliminary data released
by Thomson Reuters showed on Friday. Transactions in the energy and power sector accounted for
17.8 percent of the total, followed by the materials sector.
    Goldman Sachs topped the M&A league table, followed by Citigroup, which jumped
from No. 9 slot a year earlier.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Financial Adviser            2012 YTD                2011 YTD
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
                Value$bln     Rank            Value$bln   Rank
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Goldman Sachs & Co        71.8           1                   105.5       1
Citigroup                 59.6           2                    31.4       9
Morgan Stanley            53.6           3                    60.7       3
Credit Suisse             52.4           4                    31.8       8
UBS                       49.5           5                    65.6       2
JP Morgan                 27.6           6                    57.4       4
BMO Capital Markets       24.0           7                     4.7      41
Deutsche Bank             23.2           8                    31.1      10
China International Cap   22.1           9                     7.3      33
RBC Capital Markets       22.1          10                    21.0      13

 (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
