FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heineken agrees deal to take control of APB
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 3, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Heineken agrees deal to take control of APB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Global brewer Heineken agreed a $4 billion-plus deal on Friday to take control of Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) by agreeing to buy a stake in the Singapore-based brewer from partner Fraser and Neave (F&N) , said sources with knowledge of the situation.

Heineken had given F&N a deadline of Friday to agreed to a sale, and a deal has been agreed in principle and has gone to the F&N board for rubber stamping, they said.

The deal was slightly ahead of Heineken’s initial offer of S$50 a APB share, but no further details were available.

“The deal has been agreed by Heineken and F&N’s management, and the agreement will now go for approval by the F&N board and then be announced officially,” said one of the sources.

Reporting by David Jones in LONDON and Eveline Danubrata in SINGAPORE; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.