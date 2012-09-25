FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heineken completes purchase of Kindest Place's APB stake
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 25, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Heineken completes purchase of Kindest Place's APB stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken said on Tuesday it had completed its purchase of the 8.6 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries held by Kindest Place Group.

Heineken, the world’s third-largest brewer, has bid S$53 per share to buy the holdings in Tiger beer maker APB that it does not already own.

It took a major step towards that aim last week when Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s Thai Beverage PCL and TCC Assets Ltd said they would vote in favour of the sale of Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave’s stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken.

Kindest Place is owned by Charoen’s son-in-law. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.