F&N shareholders to vote on APB sale on Sept 28

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Fraser and Neave Ltd said its shareholders will vote on the proposed stake sale of its crown jewel, Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, to Heineken on Sept. 28.

APB has been the object of a seven-week bidding battle between the world’s third-biggest brewer, Heineken, and Thai Beverage, controlled by Thailand’s second-richest man Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

F&N’s board approved the Dutch brewer’s S$53 per share bid but need the backing of shareholders that include ThaiBev and Japan’s Kirin Holdings. Heineken has bid S$5.6 billion for F&N’s stake of nearly 40 percent in Tiger Beer-maker APB.

ThaiBev, F&N’s largest shareholder, has recently raised its stake in F&N to 29 percent.

Should shareholders approve the sale to Heineken, they would also be asked to vote on the proposed cash distribution of S$4.0 billion ($3.21 billion).

“Heineken’s improved offer represents the best opportunity for the Group to immediately realise the value of our interests in APB,” F&N Chairman Lee Hsien Yang said In a statement.

Heineken has been building its stake in APB and as of Sept. 4 had a 13.71 percent direct interest in APB, according to a stock market filing.

A source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday that an extraordinary general meeting, where shareholders will vote on the future of the Singapore drinks and property conglomerate, may take place in late September. ($1 = 1.2479 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)