FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ThaiBev, TCC to vote in favor of Heineken bid for Tiger beer maker
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 18, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

ThaiBev, TCC to vote in favor of Heineken bid for Tiger beer maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Fraser and Neave Ltd’s (F&N) largest shareholder, has agreed to support the sale of F&N’s stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (APB) to Heineken NV.

As part of an agreement, Heineken said it will not make a general offer for shares in F&N under the Singapore merger code.

Sirivadhanabhakdi, whose ThaiBev and TCC Assets Ltd control nearly a third of F&N, launched a $7.2 billion offer on Sept. 13 to buyout other shareholders of F&N, a move that could have derailed Heineken’s bid to take full control of F&N’s prized beer business. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore, Editing by Anthony Kurian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.