February 19, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Asia Resource Minerals says Bakrie Group requests further extension on separation transaction deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Asia Resource Minerals PLC : * Barkrie Group raised $163 million rather than $228 million required to complete separation transaction on its original terms * Update on separation transaction * Revisions would reduce number of Bumi Resources shares to be sold to 25.4 pct interest in Bumi Resources * Request by Bakrie Group to extend further timetable to completion & for co to revise terms of deal * Independent committee intends to agree a further extension to the date to 26 February 2014 * A proportionate reduction in the consideration received by arms to $436 million * Board believes if revised terms are agreed, would remain clearly in the best interests of shareholders * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

