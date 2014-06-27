FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Resource Minerals replaces chairman after investor revolt
June 27, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Asia Resource Minerals replaces chairman after investor revolt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Indonesian coal miner Asia Resource Minerals Plc (ARMS) named Bob Kamandanu as chairman after investors did not re-elect Chris Walton at Friday’s annual shareholder meeting.

The company replaced chief executive Nick von Schirnding earlier this month with independent non-executive director Amir Sambodo.

ARM said at the time that the board had made the decision to change the chief executive as it felt the role should move from London, where von Schirnding is based, to Indonesia, near the Berau coal mine, ARMS’ sole coal asset. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

