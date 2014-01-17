FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Resource Minerals extend Bakrie deadline for split completion
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
January 17, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

Asia Resource Minerals extend Bakrie deadline for split completion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia-focused coal miner Asia Resource Minerals (ARM) has given the Bakrie family three more days to fulfil requirements for a split from the company, further delaying a much-needed step for the firm’s turnaround.

ARM said on Friday it was continuing its discussions with the Bakrie Group, which it said was well advanced but not yet concluded. It said the Bakries now have until Jan. 20 to fulfil conditions necessary for the split.

The announcement is the second time ARM shareholders have allowed an extension since Jan. 15.

Shareholders in London-listed ARM, previously known as Bumi Plc in December voted in favour of a split with the Bakrie family that co-founded the company, hoping this would revive a business battered by boardroom rows, allegations of wrongdoing and weak coal prices

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.