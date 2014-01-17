Asia Resource Minerals extend Bakrie deadline for split completion

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia-focused coal miner Asia Resource Minerals (ARM) has given the Bakrie family three more days to fulfil requirements for a split from the company, further delaying a much-needed step for the firm’s turnaround.

ARM said on Friday it was continuing its discussions with the Bakrie Group, which it said was well advanced but not yet concluded. It said the Bakries now have until Jan. 20 to fulfil conditions necessary for the split.

The announcement is the second time ARM shareholders have allowed an extension since Jan. 15.

Shareholders in London-listed ARM, previously known as Bumi Plc in December voted in favour of a split with the Bakrie family that co-founded the company, hoping this would revive a business battered by boardroom rows, allegations of wrongdoing and weak coal prices