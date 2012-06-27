FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhoen-Klinikum down 9.7 percent on Asklepios move
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 27, 2012 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

Rhoen-Klinikum down 9.7 percent on Asklepios move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Asklepios Kliniken on Wednesday said it wanted to keep its options open with regard to Rhoen-Klinikum, potentially complicating a planned takeover by Fresenius.

Shares in Rhoen-Klinikum fell by more than 9 percent on Wednesday after it said unlisted rival Asklepios had built a stake of more than 5 percent in Rhoen-Klinikum.

Fresenius shares were trading 3.5 percent lower at 79.52 euros a share, with shares in Rhoen-Klinikum trading at 19.07 euros a share. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.