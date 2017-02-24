MUMBAI Feb 24 India's Avenue Supermarts Ltd
will take subscriptions for its initial public offering of up to
18.7 billion rupees ($280.42 million) on March 8-10 with the
listing likely to take place on March 21, the supermarket
operator said in a filing released on Friday.
The IPO by Avenue Supermarts, which operates 118 stores
across 45 cities under the "D'Mart" brand, comes at a time when
share markets are rallying, with the NSE index on
Thursday hitting its highest since March 2015.
The IPO would be the country's biggest since PNB Housing
Finance Ltd raised 30 billion rupees in an initial
share sale in October.
Indian companies raised $4 billion IPOs last year, making it
the best year in six. Bankers expect fund raising from IPOs to
be higher this year with a strong pipeline of initial share
sales including top bourse National Stock Exchange's expected $1
billion listing.
Nine banks led by Kotak Mahindra Capital will manage Avenue
Supermart's IPO. Other bookrunners include Axis Capital,
Edelweiss, HDFC Bank and ICICI Securities.
($1 = 66.6850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)