FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
India's Avenue Supermarts sets price range for up to $280 mln IPO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 1, 2017 / 2:55 AM / 6 months ago

India's Avenue Supermarts sets price range for up to $280 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - India's Avenue Supermarts Ltd will sell shares in its initial public offering of up to 18.7 billion Indian rupees ($280.4 million) in a price range of 295-299 rupees a share, it said in a public notice on Wednesday.

The IPO of the supermarket operator, which operates 118 stores across 45 cities under the "D'Mart" brand, opens for public subscription on March 8 and closes on March 10. ($1 = 66.6900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.