BRIEF-JK Fund Suisse SA acquires 5.52 pct stake in ASM Group

Sept 25 (Reuters) - ASM Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday it received a notice form JK Fund Suisse SA concerning acquisition of a 5.52 pct stake in the company (or 3,260,000 shares of the company)

* Said JK Fund Suisse SA acquired the company’s shares following the acquisition of IMP E.I. Imprese Elettroniche Industriali SAGL on June 30

* Said IMP E.I. Imprese Elettroniche Industriali SAGL acquired 5.52 pct stake in the company on April 8 from Green S.r.l.

