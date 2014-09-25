FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JK Fund Suisse SA acquires 5.52 pct stake in ASM Group
September 25, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JK Fund Suisse SA acquires 5.52 pct stake in ASM Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - ASM Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday it received a notice form JK Fund Suisse SA concerning acquisition of a 5.52 pct stake in the company (or 3,260,000 shares of the company)

* Said JK Fund Suisse SA acquired the company’s shares following the acquisition of IMP E.I. Imprese Elettroniche Industriali SAGL on June 30

* Said IMP E.I. Imprese Elettroniche Industriali SAGL acquired 5.52 pct stake in the company on April 8 from Green S.r.l.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
