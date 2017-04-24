FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
ASM International plans up to $277 mln selldown in ASM Pacific
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 4 months ago

ASM International plans up to $277 mln selldown in ASM Pacific

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASM International said on Monday it plans to reduce its stake in Asian affiliate ASM Pacific Technology Ltd in a deal that may be worth up to $277 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

ASM International said in a securities filing it plans to sell 20 million shares of ASM Pacific, equivalent to a 5 percent stake, and use the proceeds for a new share buyback program.

HSBC has been hired as bookrunner for the sale, the filing added, without giving details of the deal.

The company is offersing the shares in a price range of HK$105.00 to HK$107.50 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 8.5 percent to ASM Pacific's closing price of HK$114.80 on Monday, according to the term sheet. That would put the sale at up to HK$2.15 billion ($276.5 million).

ASM Pacific's shares have jumped nearly 40 percent so far in 2017, reaching HK$116.20 on Monday, its highest level in five years, before paring some gains. ($1 = 7.7771 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.