ASMI chairman to step down after founder withdraws support

AMSTERDAM, April 23 (Reuters) - ASM International said on Tuesday its supervisory board chairman will step down next month after the Dutch chip equipment maker’s founder and largest shareholder said he would vote against his reappointment.

ASMI investors were scheduled to vote on the reappointment of chairman Gert-Jan Kramer next month at the annual shareholders meeting but Arthur del Prado, who owns between 20 to 25 percent of ASMI according to regulatory filings, has lost confidence in Kramer, ASMI said in a statement. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)