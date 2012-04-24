FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-ASMI Q1 profit falls
#Financials
April 24, 2012 / 10:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-ASMI Q1 profit falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

* Q1 net profit 6 mln euros vs 25.4 mln expected

* Sees front-end segment showing a single-digit sales decrease in Q2

April 24 (Reuters) - Dutch chip gear maker ASM International posted a drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a 17 percent fall in sales at its front-end segment.

The group, which makes equipment for processing, assembling and packaging semiconductors, said it expects front-end segment to show a single-digit sales decrease in the current quarter.

The company, however, expects sales in its back-end segment to increase in the current quarter. Back-end sales fell 9 percent in the first quarter.

“While sales showed a decrease in the first quarter as compared to the previous quarter, order intake for the company improved,” Chief Executive Chuck Del Prado said in a written statement.

ASMI’s first-quarter net profit fell 85 percent to 6 million euros, below the 25.4 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of 5 analysts.

The group said during its 2011 results that it expected lower sales in both its front-end and back-end business for the first quarter but added that this should improve over the rest of 2012.

In the past, some shareholders of the group demanded a break-up of the company to unlock the value of the back-end business -- dicing and packaging chips -- of Hong-Kong listed ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT), in which it has a controlling stake and which produces the major share of the group’s profits.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore, Robert-Jan Bartunek in Amsterdam; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

