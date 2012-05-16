ASMI founder open to split of the group - paper

AMSTERDAM, May 16 (Reuters) - Arthur del Prado, the founder of ASM International and who holds about 20 percent of the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, is open to splitting up the group, a Dutch newspaper reported on Wednesday.

ASMI’s two activities, which include a 52 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed ASM Pacific Technology, “should be able to stand on their own legs”, daily Het Financieele Dagblad cited Del Prado as saying.

ASMI has been at war with some investors since 2006 over its valuation, as its stake in ASM Pacific Technology has consistently been worth more than ASMI’s market capitalisation - currently about 500 million euros ($639 million) more.

Del Prado’s son Chuck is ASMI chief executive.

ASMI was not available to comment.

ASMI consists of its own so-called front-end processing or production of silicon chips and the back-end or dicing and packaging of microchips, held by ASM Pacific.

“The possibility of the value we see within the company’s front-end activities materialising has increased significantly after ASMI’s founder and largest shareholder announced he favours a scenario in which the company’s front-end and back-end operations are separated,” ING analyst Niels de Zwart said in a note.

“There now is a vast majority of shareholders in favour of this option, and we believe management has no choice but to make this the number one scenario to investigate. We raise our target price to 38.00 euros (from 32),” he said. ($1 = 0.7828 euro) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Dan Lalor)