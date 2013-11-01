FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ASMI says third-quarter profit up at 16.3 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-ASMI says third-quarter profit up at 16.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - ASMI: * Q3 sales 116.4 million euros (average in Reuters survey 111 million euros) * Q3 normalized net earnings 16.3 mln euros * end-q new orders 112.2 mln euros * Q4 sales expected to show a single digit increase compared

to Q3 * Q4 order intake, on a currency comparable level, is expected to show a low double digit increase as compared to Q3 * CEO says - book to bill ratio remained at 1.0 * CEO says - sales and order intake were driven by (PE)ALD demand in the most advanced technology nodes. Margins remained healthy,

leading to a 10 percent operating result

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.