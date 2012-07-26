FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-ASMI to study firm's valuation -CEO
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 7:34 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-ASMI to study firm's valuation -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph say the study is on company’s valuation not breakup)

AMSTERDAM, July 26 (Reuters) - Dutch chip equipment maker ASMI is currently conducting a study into the market’s valuation of the firm, Chief Executive Chuck del Prado said on Thursday after ASMI reported second quarter results.

In May, the ASMI’s founder and largest shareholder, Arthur del Prado, told investors he favours splitting ASMI to create more value.

The chief executive gave no time frame or any further details on Thursday on the study. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
