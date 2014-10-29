FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ASM International NV reports Q3 net sales of 122.2 mln euros
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
October 29, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ASM International NV reports Q3 net sales of 122.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Johannesburg, Oct 29 (Reuters) - ASM International NV : * Asm International N.V. reports third quarter 2014 results * Q3 net sales 122.2 mln euros vs 116.4 mln euros year ago; q3 new orders 156.2 mln euros vs 112.2 mln euros year ago * “For q4 we expect a flat to single digit sales increase” * For q4 “our new orders are expected to be in the eur130-150 million range” * Board authorized repurchase of up to 100 mln euro of co’s common shares within the 2014-2015 time frame * Q3 net earnings 54.6 mln euro; q3 normalized net earnings 60.2 mln euro * “Third quarter of 2014 showed the anticipated sales decrease as a result of the lower order intake in q2” * Source text for Eikon

