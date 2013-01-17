FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASML Q4 net profit beats, warns of slow Q1
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
January 17, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

ASML Q4 net profit beats, warns of slow Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VELDHOVEN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - ASML, the world’s leading provider of tools for making computer chips, on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit, helped by a tax benefit, and warned of a slow start in sales in the first quarter of this year.

The Dutch firm, seen as a barometer for the tech sector, reported net profit of 298 million euros ($396 million) on sales of 1.02 billion euros.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast profit of 185 million euros on sales of 1.029 billion euros.

“We plan net sales for 2013 at a similar level to that of 2012, with a slow first quarter start, recovering in the second quarter and a relatively large second half,” ASML said in a statement ($1 = 0.7521 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, writing by Gilbert Kreijger, editing by Sara Webb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.