#Office Equipment
July 17, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

ASML raises FY sales outlook on higher demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 17 (Reuters) - ASML, the world’s leading provider of tools for making computer chips, raised its full-year outlook on Wednesday thanks to extra demand from customers who make chips for mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.

ASML said in a statement it expected 2013 sales of up to 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion), excluding a recent acquisition, compared with a previous guidance of revenue of around 4.73 billion euros.

ASML reported better-than-expected second-quarter net profit of 239 million euros on sales of 1.155 billion euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net profit of 204 million euros on sales of 1.113 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)

