JPMorgan Securities holds 5.35 percent stake in ASML - watchdog
April 17, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

JPMorgan Securities holds 5.35 percent stake in ASML - watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 17 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Securities, which manages assets for high-wealth individuals, has taken a 5.35 percent stake in Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML , the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets reported on Friday.

Under Dutch market rules, investors are required to disclose their holdings in publicly listed companies when they reach a 5 percent threshold.

The announcement follows volatility and a selloff in ASML shares surrounding its first-quarter earnings on April 15. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)

