ASML to sell 15 of its next-generation EUV systems to U.S. customer

AMSTERDAM, April 22 (Reuters) - ASML has agreed to sell 15 of its next-generation extreme ultraviolet (EUV) chip etching systems to one of its top U.S. customers, the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker said on Wednesday.

The company said the first two would be delivered this year, but did not disclose financial details. ASML’s lithography systems sell for more than $30 million on average, but the EUV systems sell for at least twice as much. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)