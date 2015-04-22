FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASML to sell 15 of its next-generation EUV systems to U.S. customer
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
April 22, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

ASML to sell 15 of its next-generation EUV systems to U.S. customer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 22 (Reuters) - ASML has agreed to sell 15 of its next-generation extreme ultraviolet (EUV) chip etching systems to one of its top U.S. customers, the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker said on Wednesday.

The company said the first two would be delivered this year, but did not disclose financial details. ASML’s lithography systems sell for more than $30 million on average, but the EUV systems sell for at least twice as much. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.