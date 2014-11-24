FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASML CFO says sees gross margin rising to around 50 pct by 2020
November 24, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

ASML CFO says sees gross margin rising to around 50 pct by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - ASML, the world’s second largest maker of semiconductor equipment, said on Monday that the company expected gross margins to rise to around 50 percent by the end of the decade, up from current levels around 44 percent.

Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Nickl said at the company’s investor day in London that the Dutch equipment maker’s capital expenditures would be around 5 percent of sales by 2020, lower than the roughly 6 percent it expects to spend in 2014.

Nickl said the company was conservatively estimating revenue of 10.2 billion euros annually by 2020, but, if customers continue to buy according to more aggressive spending cycles, revenue could reach 12.4 billion by the end of the decade. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt and Thomas Escritt in Amsterdam)

