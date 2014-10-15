ASML says hard to predict when clients to add more high-end capacity

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Dutch chip-equipment maker ASML said on Wednesday that its customers, some of the world biggest semiconductor companies, were still looking to add its most-advanced machines, but the timing was not clear when orders would materialize.

Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Nickl said in a company video statement that customers remained committed to adding capacity of ASML’s advanced 14, 16, and 20 nanometre equipment, which boosts the number of chip wafers they can build per hour.

“They are adding at the leading edge,” Nickl said. “We see that continuing, although it is a little bit difficult for us at this time to exactly forecast where and when the capacity will be added.”

ASML builds photolithography machines, each generation of which is designed to shrink the size of circuitry that fits on each semiconductor chip while slashing the costs of production and fueling demand for whole new classes of electronic devices.

The company’s current mainstay is demand for older 28-nanometre scale products from Asian foundries, which act as contract manufacturers for chip designers with no production capacity of their own and accounted for 50 percent of sales.

Analysts believe that it is ASML’s foundry customers who are choosing to upgrade more of their existing equipment, postponing purchases of the company’s most advanced 14, 16 and 20 nanometre scale gear. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Eric Auchard)