October 14, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

ASML CFO says company will ship just 4 EUV systems this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - ASML will miss a target of shipping 6 of its newest “EUV” systems this year, CFO Wolfgang Nickl said on Wednesday.

Nickl said the company now expected to ship four of the systems, which cost about 100 million euros ($113.93 million) each, this year, one in the third quarter and three in the fourth.

Semiconductor makers who use ASML machines are prolonging the use of their current generation of fabrication equipment and planning to introduce EUV machines in the next generation, Nickl said.

“Therefore a few EUV systems will slip into the next year,” he said in a statement released with the company’s third-quarter results.

$1 = 0.8777 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
