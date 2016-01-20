FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASML services revenue to grow 10 pct in 2016 - CFO
January 20, 2016 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

ASML services revenue to grow 10 pct in 2016 - CFO

AMSTERDAM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - ASML’s service revenue will rise by about 10 percent in 2016, Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Nickl said on Wednesday, from 2.05 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in 2015.

He also said the company’s service revenue was consistently growing faster than the rest of the company, and would reach 3-3.5 billion euros in 2020.

He was speaking after the company, a supplier of equipment to the world’s biggest semiconductor makers, published full-year 2015 results. ($1 = 0.9154 euros) ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas)

