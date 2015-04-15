FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASML posts in-line quarterly profit but vague on 2015 outlook
April 15, 2015 / 5:27 AM / 2 years ago

ASML posts in-line quarterly profit but vague on 2015 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 15 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to top global semiconductor makers, on Wednesday reported first quarter earnings of 403 million euros ($428 million), in line with analyst forecasts of 402 million euros.

In the first quarter of 2014, net profit was 249 million euros.

The company forecast second quarter 2015 sales of 1.6 billion euros, slightly below the 1.65 billion sales in the first quarter. But it gave no sign it sees weaker demand from its major customers Samsung Electronics, Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

$1 = 0.9411 euros Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Eric Auchard

