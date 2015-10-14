ASML Q3 earnings miss by a hair, but new orders are down

AMSTERDAM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - ASML, a supplier to top global semiconductor makers, on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings slightly below analysts’ expectations, and with fewer than expected new bookings.

The company reported net profit of 322 million euros ($367 million) from 244 million in the same period a year ago. Revenues rose 17 percent to 1.55 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had forecast net income of 324 million euros on revenues of 1.58 billion euros.

ASML makes lithography systems, machines that cost upward of 100 million euros each and are used by chipmakers to build circuitry.

CEO Peter Wennink said in a statement that “compared to three months ago, foundry customers are slightly more cautious with their investment plans.”

Foundries make chips to order for tech companies. ASML’s foundry customers include the two largest, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and GlobalFoundries.

New bookings were 904 million euros, compared with analyst forecasts of 1.04 billion euros. ASML forecast sales of 1.4 billion for the fourth quarter.

Wennink said that while shipments to logic chip makers were down, he expected them to ramp up production in the second quarter of 2016.

Intel, the biggest logic chip maker, is another important customer for ASML.

Wennink said demand from memory chip makers would continue to be strong well into 2016, though below the level of the first 9 months of 2015. ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Stephen Coates)