FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
ASML Q3 net profit rises 23 pct, sees Q4 sales at 1.7-1.8 bln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
October 19, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 10 months ago

ASML Q3 net profit rises 23 pct, sees Q4 sales at 1.7-1.8 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Dutch chip-making equipment manufacturer ASML Holding NV, a supplier to Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, on Wednesday reported a 23 percent rise in third-quarter profit, missing analyst estimates.

Net profit reached 396 million euros ($434.65 million) for July-September from 322 million euros in the same period a year prior. The result compared with the 410 million euro average of 17 analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

Chief Executive Peter Wennink said the miss was the result of including in the results part of one of ASML's newest machines, which cost 100 million euros apiece but have lower profit margins.

ASML also forecast fourth-quarter revenue of 1.7 billion to 1.8 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9111 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.