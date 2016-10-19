FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-ASML Q3 results miss on profit, but sales up on orders of newest machines
October 19, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-ASML Q3 results miss on profit, but sales up on orders of newest machines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Company misses on profits but beats on sales

* ASML booked orders for three new EUV systems in Q3

* Sees Q4 revenue at 1.7-1.8 bln euros (Adds details from earnings, CEO comment)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dutch chip-making equipment manufacturer ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, on Wednesday reported a 23 percent rise in third-quarter profit, missing analyst estimates.

Net profit reached 396 million euros ($434.65 million) for July-September from 322 million euros in the same period a year prior. The result compared with the 410 million euro average of 17 analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

However, sales of 1.82 billion euros beat analysts expectations of 1.72 billion euros on the back of higher sales of ASML's newest machines.

ASML forecast fourth-quarter revenue of 1.7 billion to 1.8 billion euros.

Perhaps of greatest interest to company watchers, ASML reported three orders for the new machine, the NXE:3400 EUV system. CEO Peter Wennink said in a statement that six customers were "now actively engaged in the EUV introduction in both memory and logic."

As a result, the company booked 1.42 billion euros worth of new orders in the quarter, besting analyst estimates of 1.24 billion euros.

ASML's fortunes are seen as relying on how quickly the industry adopts the machines, which cost around 100 million euros apiece and are currently being tested by several of the world's biggest chipmakers ahead of entering into scale production.

A misunderstanding over remarks by Intel in August about its time-frame for adopting the EUV systems led to a selloff in ASML shares.

ASML is dominant in its segment, lithography systems, which use focused rays of energy to help semiconductor makers lay out the circuitry of computer chips.

$1 = 0.9111 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edwina Gibbs

