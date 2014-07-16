FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chip toolmaker ASML exceeds Q2 forecasts, but full-year seen below expectations
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Chip toolmaker ASML exceeds Q2 forecasts, but full-year seen below expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 16 (Reuters) - ASML, the world’s biggest manufacturer of tools for semiconductor chip makers, exceeded analyst sales and profit expectations in the second quarter, but forecast full-year sales that fell short of consensus as customers delayed purchases.

The company on Thursday said it achieved net sales of 1.644 billion euros in the second quarter, above the 1.607 billion euros forecast on average by analysts polled by Reuters. Gross profit at 752 million euros was above the 715 million euros forecast.

But ASML said it expected full year sales of 5.6 billion, below the 6.1 billion analysts had been expecting, as customers delayed their purchases into 2015.

“As we discussed last quarter, some customers continue to evaluate the timing of their deliveries to synchronise supply and demand, leading to an adjustment of the fourth quarter shipment forecast,” said chief executive Peter Wennink in a statement.

ASML supplies most of the world’s major chip manufacturers, including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , and acts as a leading indicator of their fortunes. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.