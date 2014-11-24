Chip equipment maker ASML sells first next-generation EUV systems

AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML has received its first order for next-generation extreme ultraviolet (EUV) chip etching systems in a deal with Taiwan’s TSMC.

ASML, the world’s largest maker of chip lithography systems, has invested heavily in the cutting-edge EUV technology, which promise to make possible smaller and more powerful smartphones and mobile devices.

Ahead of an investor day that opens in London on Monday, the company said it expected net sales to reach 10 billion euros ($12.39 billion) by 2020, from 5.2 billion in 2013, and to triple its earnings per share from last year’s 2.36 euros.

It gave no financial details relating to TSMC’s order for two systems, which it said it would deliver in 2015, though unit costs for such systems run into millions of euros. Two other systems already delivered would be upgraded, it said.

The company said it expects Moore’s Law, which states that technological advances double the power of semiconductors every two years, to continue to hold for the next 10 years. (1 US dollar = 0.8070 euro) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Goodman)