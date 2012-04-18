FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASML Q1 results beat forecasts, sees stable Q3 sales
April 18, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

ASML Q1 results beat forecasts, sees stable Q3 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 18 (Reuters) - ASML’s , the world’s largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines, on Wednesday reported slightly better-than-forecast first-quarter net profit and predicted stable sales in the coming half year.

ASML, whose machines map out electronic circuits on silicon wafers, said in a statement it expected second-quarter sales of 1.2 billion euros, compared with 1.25 billion euros in the first quarter, and for third-quarter sales to be stable.

The Dutch firm, seen as a barometer for the sector, reported a net profit of 282 million euros, slightly above the average forecast of 278 million euros. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)

