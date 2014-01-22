FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASML Q4 results beat forecasts
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
January 22, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

ASML Q4 results beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VELDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Jan 22 (Reuters) - ASML , the world’s leading provider of tools for making computer chips, reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Wednesday and reiterated its outlook for first-half sales of about 3 billion euros ($4.06 billion).

The Dutch firm, regarded as a barometer for the health of Europe’s technology sector, reported fourth-quarter net profit of 481 million euros on sales of 1.848 billion euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a quarterly net profit of 422 million euros on sales of 1.812 billion euros.

ASML forecast first-quarter sales of around 1.4 billion euros and said it intended to increase its dividend by 15 percent to 0.61 euros per share for 2013. ($1 = 0.7383 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

