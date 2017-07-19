FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASML beats estimates on strong memory demand
July 19, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 3 hours ago

ASML beats estimates on strong memory demand

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 19 (Reuters) - Semiconductor equipment maker ASML said on Wednesday its sales in the second quarter rose to 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion), beating its own estimates on strong demand from manufacturers of memory chips.

ASML in April said it expected sales between 1.9 billion and 2 billion euros in the second quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast sales of 1.99 billion euros for the period.

The company said it was on track for a sales growth of about 25 percent for the full year. ($1 = 0.8669 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

