Chipmaker ASM International's order intake hits record in 2nd quarter

July 25 (Reuters) - Dutch chipmaker ASM International NV's second-quarter order intake surged 29 percent to a record quarterly high, it said on Tuesday.

ASM International's quarterly order intake was 206 million euros compared with 159 million euros in same quarter last year and followed a record-high in the first quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast new orders of 201 million euros in the second quarter.

ASM also reported net earnings of 132 million euros, including 84 million euros from a 5 percent sale and dilution of its ASM Pacific Technology stake, compared with net earnings of 35.6 million euros in the same quarter last year.

Demand for memory chips has soared and Europe's tech sector shares have gained more than 14 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Manon Jacob; editing by Susan Thomas)