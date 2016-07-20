FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-ASML's second-quarter profit beats estimates
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 20, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

REFILE-ASML's second-quarter profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to July 20)

July 20 (Reuters) - ASML Holding reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers have started taking shipments of its newest tool.

ASML, a key supplier to major semiconductor makers, reported a net profit of 354 million euros ($389.9 million) for the quarter, down 4 pct on last year's figure, but comfortably beat the 338 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.

With quarterly sales of 1.74 billion euros, ASML exceeded its quarterly sales target of 1.7 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9079 euros Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.