REFILE-ASML's second-quarter profit beats estimates

(Corrects dateline to July 20)

July 20 (Reuters) - ASML Holding reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers have started taking shipments of its newest tool.

ASML, a key supplier to major semiconductor makers, reported a net profit of 354 million euros ($389.9 million) for the quarter, down 4 pct on last year's figure, but comfortably beat the 338 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.

With quarterly sales of 1.74 billion euros, ASML exceeded its quarterly sales target of 1.7 billion euros.